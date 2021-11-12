The Hand Of God Trailer: Italy's Oscar Submission Comes To Netflix

"The Hand of God" is swooping in with another trailer. It's been half a decade since Paolo Sorrentino made his first foray into American television, when he served as the creator of HBO's "The Young Pope" and "The New Pope." Now, he's back to filmmaking with a feature inspired by his youth in Naples, Italy.

"The Hand of God" has been gaining momentum on the festival circuit since August when its first trailer dropped. In September, it won the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice International Film Festival, while Filippo Scotti — who leads the film's ensemble — won the Best Young Actor award.

Sorrentino's 2013 film, "The Great Beauty," won Best International Feature at the 86th Academy Awards, and Italy has already selected "The Hand of God" as its official submission for the 94th Academy Awards. Whether it makes the Academy's list of nominees in early 2022 remains to be seen, but you'll be able to see for yourself what all the buzz is about next month on Netflix.

With the film's release date fast-approaching, Netflix has released a new trailer for "The Hand of God," which you can see below.