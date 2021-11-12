The Hand Of God Trailer: Italy's Oscar Submission Comes To Netflix
"The Hand of God" is swooping in with another trailer. It's been half a decade since Paolo Sorrentino made his first foray into American television, when he served as the creator of HBO's "The Young Pope" and "The New Pope." Now, he's back to filmmaking with a feature inspired by his youth in Naples, Italy.
"The Hand of God" has been gaining momentum on the festival circuit since August when its first trailer dropped. In September, it won the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice International Film Festival, while Filippo Scotti — who leads the film's ensemble — won the Best Young Actor award.
Sorrentino's 2013 film, "The Great Beauty," won Best International Feature at the 86th Academy Awards, and Italy has already selected "The Hand of God" as its official submission for the 94th Academy Awards. Whether it makes the Academy's list of nominees in early 2022 remains to be seen, but you'll be able to see for yourself what all the buzz is about next month on Netflix.
With the film's release date fast-approaching, Netflix has released a new trailer for "The Hand of God," which you can see below.
The Hand of God Trailer
There's no hula-hooping that I could spot in this trailer, but we do see some whistling and moped-riding like we did in the first trailer. Now, there's also a fiery volcano sighting, some string music, and some juggling — of oranges, by the looks of it.
In "The Godfather," oranges were a harbinger of death, and it looks like Scotti's character, Fabietto Schisa, might endure the loss of a parent or two in this film. It also looks like he might form an infatuation and/or strike up a relationship with an older woman.
Here's the latest synopsis for "The Hand of God," courtesy of Netflix:
From Academy Award-winning writer and director Paolo Sorrentino (Il Divo, The Great Beauty, The Young Pope), comes the story of a boy, Fabietto Schisa, in the tumultuous Naples of the 1980s. The Hand of God is a story full of unexpected joys, such as the arrival of football legend Diego Maradona, and an equally unexpected tragedy. Fate plays its part, joy and tragedy intertwine, and Fabietto's future is set in motion. Sorrentino returns to his hometown to tell his most personal story, a tale of fate and family, sports and cinema, love and loss.
"The Hand of God" arrives in select theaters in December and on Netflix on December 15, 2021.