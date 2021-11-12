Home Sweet Home Alone Director Dan Mazer Wants To Subvert Your Expectations [Interview]

Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney are such inherently likable actors. They pop on screen and you're immediately on board with them. Were you ever worried that putting them through all that torment would turn the audience against you?

Yeah, absolutely. Let alone them. As a director, I felt me putting them through all that torment for eight weeks of shooting where every day they turn up on set and go, "Oh God, what are you firing at us today? What are you throwing us off today? What beatings is my body going to take courtesy of you today?" So we all were in the same situation because, not only on screen are they in innately sympathetic and identifiable, but in person they are too. And that was the key to the movie, just was to get the audience to really empathize with our lead characters. And they both have the incredible skill of being simultaneously very authentic and very identifiable, but, at the same time, brilliantly funny as well. And I don't think we sacrificed one for the other with them.

There's something subversive about this film, and how it asks you to sympathize with the burglars. It wants you to reevaluate what a "Home Alone" movie is. Was subversion the initial goal or a welcome side effect?

If we're to examine, and I wouldn't suggest anybody does this for a second, but my career, it's all about taking risks and doing things that people say you shouldn't do and couldn't be done and trying to subvert things, and sometimes more successfully than others. Similarly, what attracted me to this... a brief history of the project was that, about four years ago, my agent came to me and said, "Would you like to write a new version of Home Alone?" I said, "Absolutely not. That's a terrible idea." And not only that, I could never think of anything.

And then, two years after that, I got a call from my agent, saying, "Would you be interested in directing Home Alone?" They sent me the script and I read it, not expecting to like it, but ended up being absolutely delighted by what Streeter and Mikey, who are brilliant writers and who are the head writers, essentially, of Saturday Night Live, which in itself was a great attraction to me because obviously the history of SNL, subverting things and being dangerous and being edgy... what I didn't want to do was make a cookie cutter kids' movie that just felt safe and a rehash of what had gone before. And I think, not only did it feel edgy-ish for a kids movie, obviously it's not an R-rated comedy, but it felt like it was saying something and had the solid foundation to the story.