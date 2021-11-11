The Champions Will Star Ben Stiller And Cate Blanchett As Old School Superheroes

Do you remember the 30 episode run of the 1960s British espionage thriller/science fiction/occult detective fiction adventure television series known as "The Champions?" Don't worry, most don't, but that's what makes the announcement of the new film adaptation of the series starring Ben Stiller and Cate Blanchett so exciting.

Based on the Dennis Spooner television show of the same name, "The Champions" centers on three United Nations agents whose plane crashes somewhere in the Himalayas. The group is rescued by an advanced civilization secretly living in Tibet, and the three are gifted supernatural intellectual and physical abilities. Now, with the agents returning to the outside world, they are able to utilize their new super powers to become "champions of law, order and justice."

Stiller will also be directing the film and producing through his Red Hour Productions Label with Blanchett producing through her company, Dirty Films. ITV Studios America and New Republic Pictures will also be producing. According to a news release from Variety, Blanchett had the following to say about the project: