Single All The Way Trailer: Christmas Rom-Com With An Unrequited Love Twist

There's nothing wrong with being single during the holidays — at least, not unless your family gets involved. Heading home for Christmas, Peter (Michael Urie) knows that arriving alone will spark pity, concern and painful matchmaking attempts from his extended family. So he does as any sane adult in his position would: he enlists his best friend, Nick (Philemon Chambers) to be his fake holiday boyfriend. What's that, you say? You've already seen a Netflix rom-com about a fake dating scheme? Well ... this one has Jennifer Coolidge! Take that, "Love Hard"!

Though it has the extra spark of Coolidge comedy, "Single All The Way" looks as cliche as it gets — which is definitely a positive. Pretending to date his best friend brings Peter to the shocking realization that he might actually be in love with Nick. As if that isn't complicated enough, he's thrown off balance when his mother sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer, another man he quickly develops feelings for. The chronically single man now has two options before him and a major decision hanging over his holiday: is attempting a relationship worth the risk of losing his best friend? The trailer for "Single All The Way" doesn't leave much to the imagination, but the reindeer earmuffs, twinkling Christmas lights, and blaring holiday music are a quick reminder that guessing the ending doesn't matter. It's all about the adorable, festive journey.

"Single All The Way" is Netflix's first gay holiday movie, coming after a wave of queer Christmas stories in 2020. After years of churning out movies, Lifetime and Hallmark finally decided to diversify the realm of Christmas romcoms with gay-led stories, like "The Christmas-Set-Up," "Dashing in December," and "The Christmas House." This was also the year of Kristen Stewart's "Happiest Season" dropping on Hulu and becoming a holiday obsession. Now from the studio that gave us the Vanessa Hudgens cinematic universe comes a slew of holiday romance tales, including the burst of joy that is "Single All The Way." The film comes from stage director Michael Mayer, who's also behind various episodes of NBC's "Smash." The cast also features Luke MacFarlane ("Killjoys"), Barry Bostwick ("The Rocky Horror Picture Show"), Jennifer Robertson ("Schitt's Creek"), and Kathy Najimy ("Hocus Pocus").

"Single All The Way" arrives to Netflix on December 2, 2021. You can read the official synopsis and check out the poster below.

Desperate to avoid his family's judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they're now in a relationship. But when Peter's mother (Kathy Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Luke Macfarlane)— the plan goes awry.