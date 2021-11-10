Eternals Check-In Posts Are Being Flagged By Facebook And It's Unclear Why

Aside from the fact that Facebook appears to be flagging run-of-the-mill social media posts about the biggest movie in the world right now seemingly without reason, this may have large ramifications. Social chatter is a big way to help drive people to see a movie. While "Eternals" has been critically divisive, audience reaction could help persuade moviegoers to give it a shot. People checking in and sharing their reactions with other friends on Facebook is one way that undoubtedly can influence those within one's inner circle to see — or not see — a movie.

With that in mind, as so many of these "Eternals" check-in posts are being flagged, that will result in a lot less chatter following the movie's opening weekend. That could, and we stress could, have an effect on the bottom line. This is no small thing. Should Facebook respond to the matter, we'll be sure to update you.

This is the third Phase 4 MCU movie following "Black Widow" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." Its massive cast includes Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and Kit Harrington.

"Eternals" is in theaters now.