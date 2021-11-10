The Wheel Of Time's Rand And Perrin Talk Acting Against Wolves And What To Expect In Season 2 [Interview]

The casting process for "The Wheel of Time" was unsurprisingly kept tightly under wraps. It was so hush-hush, in fact that neither actor knew what roles they were auditioning for. "I knew it was the Wheel of Time and it definitely felt important," Stradowski said. "And then coming into the room, we didn't have any context whatsoever of what everything was ... we didn't have any information."

Rutherford didn't know much during the audition process either, even his character's real name.

"I was auditioning for Peter, and I remember Googling Peter and couldn't find anything. My agent was like, 'I think it's a big role.' I was like, 'I can't find anything. This is terrible.'"

After several rounds of auditions, the two finally found out they were playing Rand and Perrin and found themselves on the way to Prague for a month of prep that included things like horseback riding and archery practice. While in Prague, they also met many others from the cast, though Rutherford as Perrin had to work with another co-star named Fluffy.

Fluffy is a dog-wolf hybrid that looks very wolf-like. Without getting into spoilers, there's one scene early on where Fluffy had to walk up to Rutherford and lick his leg. "I've been working with her [again] recently," Rutherford said. "That was all her, man. I feel like she'll be annoyed everyone thinks that she's CGI ... she's amazing. She hit her mark. They put a little bit of meat pâté on my leg."