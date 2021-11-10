33% Of Fans Want To See This HBO Show Get Rebooted
(Welcome to Survey Says, a feature where we conduct a movie-related survey for a random group of people and explain why they're completely right, completely wrong, or somewhere in-between.)
Long before the age of streaming forced so many studios to up their game, and even before the likes of FX and AMC helped make modern TV truly remarkable on cable, HBO was churning out some of the best TV ever made. Indeed, the premium cable network has been associated with truly high-quality TV for decades now. From legendary comedy like "Mr. Show" in the '90s to recent hits like "Succession" and "Watchmen," this network has brought a great deal of truly amazing stuff to the airwaves.
But what are the best of the best shows? More importantly, which of those shows do fans want to see more of in rebooted form? We decided to find out with our most recent survey, and the answer is kind of surprising, obvious, and might actually come to pass.
And the Survey Says...
"The Sopranos" ran away with it, coming in well above any other entry on the list, taking in 33.33% of the vote. Coming in at a surprisingly distant second was "The Wire," which nabbed 18.2% of the overall vote. Rounding out the top three was "Six Feet Under," which earned a respectable 15.31% of the vote. Trailing just behind was "Oz" with 14.12%. The last two entries were "Big Love," which took in just shy of 11% of the votes, and last but not least, "Rome" rounded out the list with just over 8%.
Both Surprising and Not Surprising
The fact of the matter is "The Sopranos" is widely considered to be one of the greatest shows of all time, if not the single greatest. Few shows are included right at the top of that list alongside David Chase's gangster drama, including "Breaking Bad" and, the second-place contender on this list, "The Wire." So, in that respect, it's not terribly surprising that fans would want to see more in this universe, especially since its popularity has seemingly only grown in the years since it went off the air.
That said, it's also a bit surprising that so many fans would risk tainting what is about as close to perfection (so the consensus goes) that we're ever likely to see in the entertainment landscape. It's the whole "be careful what you wish for" thing. Yes, we all want more of those shows that make us feel engrossed and captivated, but all good things must come to an end. Or do they?
This Might Actually Happen (Sort Of)
In some way, we already got a reboot, or at least a continuation in prequel form, of "The Sopranos." Released in 2021, "The Many Saints of Newark" came from the mind of series creator David Chase and focused on a young Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini's son, Michael Gandolfini. It turns out, that may have opened the door to a lot more storytelling from Chase within this world. Though there seems to be a disagreement on how best to proceed.
Chase recently signed a new deal with WarnerMedia following the movie's release. It was widely speculated that a "Sopranos" prequel series was on the table. More recently, Chase spoke about it directly, saying that he would like to make a movie, while the network is more interested in a series.
"Well, of course, the movie didn't do well in theaters, but it, like, broke the machine on streaming — it was huge. So now they want me to do another series of 'Sopranos' from the time the movie ends until the time the series begins."
Chase added that he's "not that anxious to do it, while also saying "I would do one more movie. Because I have an idea for that." So, if the powers that be can come to an agreement, fans may well get their wish.