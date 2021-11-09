Cool Stuff: Humongous LEGO AT-AT Playset Is Perfectly Scaled To The Imperial Troops Minifigures

LEGO will be releasing the new "Star Wars" AT-AT playset in the Ultimate Collector Series (UC) line-up later this month. This 6,785-piece set comeswith a movable head, spinning guns, adjustable legs, and side panels that open to reveal amazingly detailed interiors, allowing master builders to create some incredible diorama scenes inspired by the Battle of Hoth from "The Empire Strikes Back."

LEGO

Along with the AT-AT itself, the set also includes nine minifigures, including four Snowtroopers, a Snowtrooper Commander, two AT-AT drivers, and General Veers, not to mention two white speeder bikes. There's also an E-Web cannon for the Imperial troops to unleash some serious firepower on the Rebel Alliance.

Even though this is an Imperial vehicle playset, you'll also get Luke Skywalker in snowspeeder pilot gear, complete with a wire that allows fans to recreate the scene where he scales the AT-AT and throws some explosives inside after cutting it open with his lightsaber. Speaking of the inside, even though this playset only comes with nine minifigures, the interior can hold up to 40 minifigures.

LEGO

LEGO Design Master Henrik Andersen said, "The mega-sized LEGO Star Wars AT-AT set is the one everyone has been waiting for, and it's been a thrill to bring this highly-anticipated build to life. The AT-AT was an engineering masterpiece and the LEGO set will make an impressive display. But we have also packed in plenty of details that will deliver hours of fun for fans of LEGO and Star Wars alike."

Now for the bad news. The LEGO "Star Wars" AT-AT Ultimate Collector Series playset will cost $799.99. It will be available to purchase on The LEGO Shop website and in LEGO stores starting on November 26, 2021. It just might be a good way to pass the time once you're done stuffing your faces with turkey at Thanksgiving.