This West Side Story Teaser Wants To Pretend This Movie Isn't A Musical For Some Reason

Okay, is it just me or is this clip wildly misrepresenting the film? It's honestly kind of hilarious how this TV spot cherry-picks all the most intense fighting words and visuals in order to make this seem like, I don't know, some sort of gritty crime/drama about a city being plunged into chaos. Last I checked, "West Side Story" was a sweeping and heartfelt romance that embroiled two families from two very different backgrounds into a heightened, melodramatic conflict. This, on the other hand, strips almost all of that away in favor of setting up a disproportionate amount of very non-musical vibes for some inexplicable reason. Reader, I'm baffled! And also highly entertained nonetheless.

Either way, we're just going to assume this one oddball slice of footage doesn't 100% reflect the kind of movie we're in for. "West Side Story" makes its highly-anticipated arrival to theaters on December 10, 2021.