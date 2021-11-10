4 Things We Learned About The Wheel Of Time From Rosamund Pike And Daniel Henney

"The Wheel of Time" has a lot of fight scenes, and most of those fight scenes have Lan and Moiraine in the thick of it.

Creating those sequences takes a lot of careful choreography, and sometimes things didn't go according to plan. "We were in the middle of the Winternight fight," Henney recalled:

"And it was probably 4:00 or 5:00 AM, and we've perfected this choreographed dance, Lan with a sword, and [Moiraine] wielding the One Power. And we were so tired, and we should've stopped. And I mistimed a step, and I use a real sword in the fight. I use a real metal sword because the weight throws me off if I use a plastic one. And so I slashed her hand, and she screamed. And we went to the emergency room because we thought her hand was broken, and we were going to have to shut down production. And so that was how we bonded and built our relationship."

How exactly did Henney slicing Pike with a sword make them closer? Pike explained:

"A lot of actors ... would have said, 'See you. Good luck at the hospital.' And I get to the hospital, and he's waiting for me at the hospital. So a true Warder. So right from the word go. And that was only a few weeks into the show."

That connection continued to grow over the course of shooting, to the point where Henney would stand in on scenes with Pike when he wouldn't even show up on camera. "Sometimes when the shot's on me, they'll have the double stand in," Pike said. "Daniel knows that it's not the same for me with the double doing it, so he'll come in and do it because it's about energy. The feeling is different."