The 100 Prequel Show Has Been Shelved After Two Years In Development

There's disappointing news for fans of sci-fi series "The 100" this week, as the prequel show that had been in development for two years has been shelved. "The 100" ran for seven seasons on The CW before coming to an end in 2020, and the final season featured a backdoor pilot for the planned spinoff.

TVLine reports that "The 100" prequel series, which was expected to be called "The 100: Second Dawn," will not be moving forward at The CW. The news isn't entirely a surprise, as things already seemed to have ground to a halt this time last year. Speaking to TVLine in October 2020, "The 100" showrunner Jason Rothenberg said:

"The conversations are now happening at such a high level, they don't include me. I hope to get a call one of these days and get some good news about it. I'd love to be able to continue those adventures. I love those actors and I love the world of the show so much."

It's possible that production company Warner Bros. Television might try to shop the project around to other distributors. It wouldn't be the first time that a spinoff series has landed at a different place to the original show; Netflix's upcoming historical drama "Vikings: Valhalla" is a sequel to the History Channel/Amazon show "Vikings." However, there's no word yet on whether Warner Bros. plans to try and find a new home for "The 100: Second Dawn."