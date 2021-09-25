Vikings Valhalla Teaser: Meet The New Generation Of Norse Legends

"Vikings" ran for six seasons that spanned roughly three decades of history, focusing on the legendary Norse warrior Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons as they each tried to create their own legacy (usually involving some form of violence). In the final season, Ragnar's son Ubbe made the epic journey all the way over to North America — but according to Norse legend it was actually Leif Erikson (played by Sam Corlett in "Vikings: Valhalla") who became the first Norseman to successfully cross the Atlantic and enjoy the splendors of Newfoundland.

Whereas "Vikings" explored the beginning of the Viking age, "Vikings: Valhalla" takes place towards the end of that era, as worship of the old Norse gods began to diminish in the wake of the Christianization of Scandinavia. Though characters from the previous series aren't expected to make an appearance (on account of being dead), "Vikings: Valhalla" will feature some of their descendants — like Emma of Normandy (Laura Berlin), the great-granddaughter of Ragnar's resentful brother Rollo.