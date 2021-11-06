Eternals Is Heading For A $69.5 Million Opening Weekend At The Box Office

After 7000 years on Earth, how will the Eternals fare in their first weekend at the box office? Pretty well, if the early numbers are anywhere to go by! Based on Thursday night previews and Friday's ticket sales, "Eternals" is expected to finish out the weekend with a gross of $69.5 million at the domestic box office.

Variety reports that "Eternals" has so far grossed $30.7 million from Thursday and Friday ticket sales, with viewings across 4,090 screens. "Dune" is expected to take the #2 spot this weekend, bringing its domestic total to $83.4 million after three weekends at the box office.

That's lower than the estimates that came in earlier this week, which had the latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe pegged for a $75 million debut. It will also be the lowest opening weekend so far out of the four Marvel Studios movies set for release this year (the fourth and final entry, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," arrives in December.) However, the difference between MCU movie debuts is slim: Black Widow landed biggest, with an $80 million opening weekend; "Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings" is a little way behind it at $75 million.

Directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, "Eternals" features Angelina Jolie, Selma Hayek, Gemma Chan, and Richard Madden among its cast of immortal, superpowered beings who were sent to Earth to protect it from a race of monsters called the Deviants. When the Deviants return, 500 years after the last of them were supposedly destroyed, the Eternals begin to ask difficult questions about the real reason they were sent to our planet.