Star Wars Bits: The Book Of Boba Fett, Disney+ Day, Darth Maul, Crimson Reign, Matt Smith, And More!

On November 1, Lucasfilm released the official trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series "The Book of Boba Fett," which you can watch above! Starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, "The Book of Boba Fett" is executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serving as co-executive producers. While we don't have all the details yet, the series is said to be around nine episodes and "The Mandalorian" vets Favreau, Filoni, Rodriguez, and Bryce Dallas Howard will direct some of the episodes. "The Mandalorian" composer Ludwig Göransson will also return to score the show.

Here is the official synopsis:

"'The Book of Boba Fett,' a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of 'The Mandalorian,' finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate."

Lucasfilm has also unveiled the new key art poster for the series, which you can see below. "The Book of Boba Fett" begins streaming on Disney+ December 29, 2021.

