The Curse Of Von Dutch Trailer: Cool Hat, Still Murder

Less than a minute into the trailer, one interviewee casually drops, "The difficult thing was, one of the co-creators was charged with first-degree murder." As it turns out Von Dutch was a brand that worked outside of the parameters of the law, and looked to be a money-laundering scheme. According to an exclusive from Entertainment Weekly:

The first episode, "Who Created Von Dutch?" tells the story of a cocaine kingpin and a fledgling gangster who set out to launch a classic Americana fashion brand. Episode 2, "The Art of War," follows the story as a new investor at Von Dutch sparks creative differences, a series of terminations, and murderous behavior. And the final episode, "Von Douche," traces Von Dutch's spiral out of control in the world of fashion as scorned former partners work to sabotage the brand.

Von Dutch became synonymous with bubblegum pop stars like Hilary Duff, Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears, and Justin Timberlake, but was also extremely popular with rap and hip-hop artists like Jay-Z and Beyonce. Now that Y2K fashion is making a nostalgic comeback, celebrities of today like ​​Cardi B, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, and Shareef O'Neal have all been publicly seen rocking Von Dutch, with Megan Thee Stallion wearing the iconic hat while accepting her MTV Award. This is not just a documentary about a trendy brand, but more so the insidious behind the scenes drama, pushing the docuseries into the realm of true crime.

"The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For" premieres on Hulu on November 18, 2021.