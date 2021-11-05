The Curse Of Von Dutch Trailer: Cool Hat, Still Murder
If you lived through the 2000s, chances are that you, someone you knew, or someone you idolized rocked Von Dutch trucker hats. Popularized by the hottest of aughts celebrities, Von Dutch hats were worn by Paris Hilton, Lil' Jon, and everyone in between — and most notably by the host of "Punk'd," Ashton Kutcher, who became synonymous with the style in the mid-2000s. The fashion empire seemingly appeared as quickly as it fell out of style, due in large part to the *checks press release* criminal underbelly and murder?
As Paris Hilton says herself, "Von Dutch was iconic for Y2K fashion." But was it iconic enough to kill for? In a new three-part docuseries, "The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For" Hulu looks to uncover the outrageous true story behind the Von Dutch brand, and the Venice Beach surfers, European garmentos, Hollywood celebrities, and legitimate gangsters who all tried to take control of the red hot fashion label, at all costs.
The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For Trailer
Less than a minute into the trailer, one interviewee casually drops, "The difficult thing was, one of the co-creators was charged with first-degree murder." As it turns out Von Dutch was a brand that worked outside of the parameters of the law, and looked to be a money-laundering scheme. According to an exclusive from Entertainment Weekly:
The first episode, "Who Created Von Dutch?" tells the story of a cocaine kingpin and a fledgling gangster who set out to launch a classic Americana fashion brand. Episode 2, "The Art of War," follows the story as a new investor at Von Dutch sparks creative differences, a series of terminations, and murderous behavior. And the final episode, "Von Douche," traces Von Dutch's spiral out of control in the world of fashion as scorned former partners work to sabotage the brand.
Von Dutch became synonymous with bubblegum pop stars like Hilary Duff, Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears, and Justin Timberlake, but was also extremely popular with rap and hip-hop artists like Jay-Z and Beyonce. Now that Y2K fashion is making a nostalgic comeback, celebrities of today like Cardi B, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, and Shareef O'Neal have all been publicly seen rocking Von Dutch, with Megan Thee Stallion wearing the iconic hat while accepting her MTV Award. This is not just a documentary about a trendy brand, but more so the insidious behind the scenes drama, pushing the docuseries into the realm of true crime.
"The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For" premieres on Hulu on November 18, 2021.