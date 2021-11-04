Eternals Star Lia McHugh Is Used To Being Treated More Like A Child [Interview]

What was it like being the youngest cast member on set, working with industry veterans and legends like Angelina Jolie as well as international stars? And did they give you any advice or show you the ropes on anything?

I was really scared going into it. Honestly, mostly just because it was a Marvel movie. I wasn't really aware as much as I should have been about how famous this cast really was. My family and my parents were like really trying to get me to understand, you have no idea who you are working with. And I'm like, I mean, it's the guy from "Cinderella" and it's the lady from "Maleficent." I just didn't quite understand it, which was a good thing because I wasn't so caught up in the fame, I was really trying to bring my character through.

But I mean, as I worked on the movie with these people, I watched a lot of their movies and I became really interested in seeing how they worked on set. And I think that's such an incredible learning experience that anyone can experience while on a film is just seeing, I mean, the long hours that people work, how motivated they are to get a great film. And I felt that everyone who came into this really was humbled by the fact that we all got to play these incredible new superheroes in the MCU and have this opportunity. It was a great experience and learning experience for me all around.

So you starred primarily in horror movies up until "Eternals." What was it like making the leap from much smaller horror films to a big-budget Marvel superhero movie?

I sort of just took it as it went. I found that I've been able to sort of externally remain calm, but while freaking out on the inside. So many crazy things have happened in my life since I've gotten this role. It was crazy when I got to screen test for the role. They actually flew me to London, to Pinewood, and I sort of experienced a little taste of it. From getting the part, to going to London, to starting production. I feel that I've gotten a little bit used to the crazy, a little bit in all the new things that come my way and will continue to change in my life.

What more can we expect of Sprite in the MCU now that things are different for her at the end of the film ... which we won't go into detail about?

I honestly would have zero idea. They really don't tell us anything. Even during filming and after we don't know much, but hey, I would love to do another movie. I would be very excited to see what the possibilities are. And I think that's what's really cool about "Eternals" is it leaves open so many doors of so many future possibilities for the MCU and for this incredible cast.