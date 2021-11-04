New Scream Featurette Teases Plenty Of Twists (And New Footage)

In the new "Scream," a whole new cast of youngsters find themselves targeted by a new Ghostface. Can the original surviving "Scream" players help?? If that set-up sounds familiar, that's because it's pretty much the same deal as "Scream 4." But again: I'm going to give the new "Scream" the benefit of the doubt. I'm pretty sure there's a lot more to the film than the marketing is letting on. For now, we'll have to make do with this mostly vague featurette that does include some new footage.

Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original "Scream" and almost all of the other sequels, and who is an executive producer on this film, says the time was right for a new "Scream" movie "because we had a new story to tell with the legacy cast members and a new cast."

One of those new cast members, Melissa Barrera, says her character, Sam Carpenter, becomes "the target" of the new Ghostface. As a result, she seeks out help from Dewey (David Arquette). As for Sidney, Neve Campbell says she's "moved on with her life." And she really means it, too, because the footage here shows Sidney out on a jog with a baby in a stroller. Now, I suppose Sidney could have a side-hustle as a babysitter. But the more likely scenario is that Sidney is a mom now, and I'm honestly not entirely sure how I feel about that. Maybe it just makes me feel old.