Paul Newman's Memoir Will Be Published Posthumously Next Year

Paul Newman left behind an impressive body of work, including nine Oscar nominations for his performances in films such as "The Hustler," "Cool Hand Luke," "The Verdict," and "The Color of Money" — to say nothing of his legendary collaborations with Robert Redford, "The Sting" and "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." Newman's final appearance in a live-action feature film was "Road to Perdition," almost twenty years ago now. Newman passed away in 2008, but next fall you'll be able to read his newly discovered memoir.

The publishing company Alfred A. Knopf has announced (via Deadline) that it will release a memoir written by Newman but "left unfinished in his lifetime." The manuscript turned up in the home that Newman shared with his wife of fifty years, actress Joanne Woodward. Newman had begun writing it as far back as the 1980s with the help of screenwriter Stewart Stern, best known for penning the script to the James Dean classic "Rebel Without a Cause."

Stern also wrote the script for Newman's directorial debut, "Rachel, Rachel," in which Woodward starred, and he authored a book entitled, "No Tricks in My Pocket: Paul Newman Directs." In a statement, Knopf said that Newman's memoir gives his thoughts on "acting, directing, boyhood, family, fame, Hollywood, Broadway, love, his first marriage, his 50-year marriage to Joanne Woodward, drinking, politics, racing, his ultimate ride to stardom, and aging gracefully."