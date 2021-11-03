The Reluctant Traveler: Eugene Levy To Host Apple TV+ Travel Show

If you're like me, the end of "Schitt's Creek" has left a giant Eugene Levy-shaped hole in your heart, and you've been longing for a new show announcement to help fill the void. Luckily for us, Apple TV+ is coming to the rescue in the form of a new unscripted travel series called "The Reluctant Traveler" hosted by the remarkable Canadian comedy legend. Here's the show's official synopsis from Apple:

"The Reluctant Traveler" will see Levy visit some of the world's most remarkable hotels, as well as explore the people, places and cultures that surround them. Self-confessedly not your average travel show host — he's not usually adventurous or well-versed in globe-trotting — he's agreed the time is right for him to broaden his horizons. Levy will be packing his suitcase with some trepidation but hoping his experiences might lead to a whole new chapter in his life — that's as long as he doesn't have to battle his motion sickness, and still gets dinner at 7.

Considering he just spent six seasons living in a fictional motel in the small-town known as "Schitt's Creek," it almost feels like meta casting having Eugene Levy venture around the world and experience new people, places, and cultures. Levy is also executive producing "The Reluctant Traveler" alongside David Brindley, and the series will be produced by ITV subsidiary Twofour. Apple TV+ has not yet announced a premiere date, episode count, or any confirmation on where Levy's travels will take him.