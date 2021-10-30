One Episode Of Schitt's Creek Was Written Just To Annoy Eugene Levy

Dan Levy wasted no time messing with his dad, because the second episode of season one of "Schitt's Creek" is called "The Drip," and in it, Johnny Rose wakes up to find that there has been a slow drip coming from the ceiling above his bed all night, and he wakes up completely soaked. "When I read the scene, I said, 'Ah, Dan, Really? It can't drip anywhere else except on my hair?'" Eugene Levy told Kelly Clarkson. Despite the discomfort, Levy agreed to the scene, understanding the comedy surrounding the scenario.

We were shooting the scene and I took a break and I looked in that little hand mirror, and I'm going, 'Okay, it's all right, I think I can live with this,' and then I hear a voice saying, 'I think it should be more wet ...' that was Daniel. And I said, really? And he said, 'Yeah, I don't think it's gonna play unless it, it's really got to look like it's wet.'

Kelly Clarkson joked that this must be some sort of revenge for Eugene not giving Dan something for Christmas (the Levy family is Jewish, by the way) to which Eugene replied, "It's from something, and I could never to this day track exactly what it was, but we did the scene." Regardless, Eugene had a great time filming the scene saying, "Honestly, I mean, I got as much fun watching him watching me be as miserable as I was doing the scene, but it all worked for the scene."

Check out the full clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below: