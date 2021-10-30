One Episode Of Schitt's Creek Was Written Just To Annoy Eugene Levy
"Schitt's Creek" made history in 2020 when the show swept the Emmys, breaking the record for most wins by a comedy in a single season and becoming the only show to ever win all four of the acting categories in the same year.
Created by a father and son team, Eugene and Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek" is about wealthy video store magnate Johnny Rose and his soap opera star wife, Moira, who suddenly find themselves dead broke. The family's last remaining asset is a small town called Schitt's Creek, a town the Rose family bought years ago as a joke gift for their high-maintenance son, David. Now, the Roses and their children, David and Alexis, must say goodbye to their pampered lives and learn how to survive as they relocate to live in a motel in Schitt's Creek.
As the show was created by the Levy men, there's a level of personal insight into each other's personal lives that impact the show's writing. On a recent episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Eugene Levy opened up and discussed an iconic episode that Dan Levy wrote, more than likely, just to screw with his dad. "I'm a little picky about my hair and it's not, you know, it's not vanity, it's just really tough hair to do, you know, for me," Eugene said. With this sensitivity in mind, Dan Levy wrote Eugene Levy's nightmare episode.
'Ah, Dan, Really?'
Dan Levy wasted no time messing with his dad, because the second episode of season one of "Schitt's Creek" is called "The Drip," and in it, Johnny Rose wakes up to find that there has been a slow drip coming from the ceiling above his bed all night, and he wakes up completely soaked. "When I read the scene, I said, 'Ah, Dan, Really? It can't drip anywhere else except on my hair?'" Eugene Levy told Kelly Clarkson. Despite the discomfort, Levy agreed to the scene, understanding the comedy surrounding the scenario.
We were shooting the scene and I took a break and I looked in that little hand mirror, and I'm going, 'Okay, it's all right, I think I can live with this,' and then I hear a voice saying, 'I think it should be more wet ...' that was Daniel. And I said, really? And he said, 'Yeah, I don't think it's gonna play unless it, it's really got to look like it's wet.'
Kelly Clarkson joked that this must be some sort of revenge for Eugene not giving Dan something for Christmas (the Levy family is Jewish, by the way) to which Eugene replied, "It's from something, and I could never to this day track exactly what it was, but we did the scene." Regardless, Eugene had a great time filming the scene saying, "Honestly, I mean, I got as much fun watching him watching me be as miserable as I was doing the scene, but it all worked for the scene."
Check out the full clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below: