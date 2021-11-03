Eternals Box Office Projections Point To $75 Million Opening Weekend

After suffering several delays, Marvel's "Eternals" is finally set to hit theaters, with Thursday preview screenings kicking off tomorrow at 6 p.m. It shouldn't come as a huge surprise, given the consistent track record that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has established, that the movie is expected to have a strong debut at the box office in its opening weekend.

As reported by Deadline, "Eternals," directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, is expected to debut with around $75 million this weekend in North America. It is currently outpacing "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" on Fandango in terms of pre-sales. The biggest opening for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie this year is still held by "Black Widow," which debuted to $80 million in July. However, largely due to its simultaneous release on Disney+ Premier Access, "Black Widow" had a huge drop-off week-to-week and was recently passed by "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" overall at the domestic box office. As a theatrical exclusive, "Eternals" has the potential to overtake "Black Widow" even with a slower start.

The week-to-week holdover will be the thing to watch, as that will be the key to this movie's success or failure. "Shang-Chi" held great, ultimately earning $222 million domestically to become the highest-grossing movie in North America this year so far. The film, adapted from the Jack Kirby comics of the same name, is said to carry a steep $200 million budget.