Do You Like Scary Breakfasts? Then You'll Love This Official Scream Cereal

I scream, you scream, we all scream for... "Strawberries & Scream"! A new cereal just dropped, timed to the relaunch of "Scream" franchise as it celebrates its 25th-anniversary and looks forward to the release of a new film, in January 2022. Who needs popcorn when you could curl up on your couch with a scary movie and some delicious, murder-themed breakfast cereal?

The UK company Cereal Killer (their actual name, not a change made just for this collaboration) is teaming up with Paramount Pictures to celebrate the bloody return of Ghostface. Legend has it serial killers love cereal — just like franchise fans love collectibles!

The cereal box features Ghostface creepily peering through the shadows from behind a bright bowl of strawberry sequel. But if you think the infamous "Scream" killer is the scariest thing about this announcement, then you're sorely mistaken. Here's what Cereal Killer had to say:

This isn't just an amazing cereal, the Collectors box is the first ever talking cereal box! You'll know what your favourite scary movie is once you get your hands on a box of Scream Cereal!

That's right, folks, this cereal box talks to you! No details yet on how or what it could possibly say, but we're guessing a "press me" button will unleash the low, threatening voice of Ghostface, speaking classic lines like, "Do you like scary cereal?"