Station Eleven Teaser Trailer: HBO Max's Pandemic Drama Brings The Apocalypse In December

The teaser trailer for HBO Max's "Station Eleven" features a version of "What the World Needs Now Is Love." But it also implies that what the world needs now is ... a pandemic drama. Because that's what "Station Eleven" is.

In all fairness, the upcoming limited series is based on an Emily St. John Mandel novel, which was published back in 2014. HBO Max ordered it to series and started casting it in 2019, and it went into production in January 2020.

Then COVID-19 happened, and suddenly we were all in the middle of a real pandemic. This did affect the production of "Station Eleven," but it didn't affect HBO Max's plans to move full steam ahead with this series, which features an ensemble cast led by Mackenzie Davis and Himesh Patel, with Lori Petty and Gael García Bernal in supporting roles.

"Station Eleven" hails from creator and writer Patrick Somerville and director Hiro Murai. Somerville served as a writer on HBO's "The Leftovers" and created Netflix's "Maniac," writing or co-writing most episodes of the series, which Cary Joji Fukunaga directed. Murai is known for directing music videos like Childish Gambino's "This Is America" and episodes of series such as "Barry" and FX's "Atlanta" (soon returning for a long-awaited third season).

Check out the teaser trailer for "Station Eleven" below.