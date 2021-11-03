Finch First Look: Tom Hanks Builds A Best Friend For Man's Best Friend

"Who doesn't love a good dog?"

Hanks almost sounds incredulous asking this question — and rightfully so. America's Dad, of course, has some prior experience playing essentially the only human being we see on-screen for hours at a time in 2000's "Cast Away." But this time around, his eponymous character of Finch will attempt to stave off the onset of loneliness-induced madness with the help of his beloved dog Goodyear and his technical ingenuity in building a walking, talking (and occasionally barking) robot named Jeff played by Caleb Landry Jones. Between the two of them and their four-legged friend (portrayed impeccably and possibly to some late-season awards buzz by Seamus), Hanks and Jones pretty much make up the entire cast of the movie.

Formerly titled "Bios," "Finch" is written by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell and directed by Miguel Sapochnik, a name that should be very familiar to "Game of Thrones" fans who found themselves thrilled by some of the most epic and downright cinematic episodes in the show's later seasons. In addition to directing several episodes of "House MD," "True Detective," and "Altered Carbon," his directing work on "Game of Thrones" included such acclaimed hours as "Hardhome," "Battle of the Bastards," "The Winds of Winter," "The Long Night," and the rather controversial "The Bells."

"Finch" comes exclusively to Apple TV+ on November 5, 2021. You can read the synopsis below.