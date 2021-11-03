Finch First Look: Tom Hanks Builds A Best Friend For Man's Best Friend
Cast one of the most charismatic, lovable A-list actors around? Check. Pair him with a sentient robot slowly learning the ways of being human? Check. Wrap it all up in a heartwarming tale about appreciating the loyal and unconditional love of dogs? Check and check. Despite the familiar trappings of "Finch," the specific combination of all three is precisely how you sell this movie as one that I simply have to see ... just as long as we get some official confirmation that nothing bad will actually happen to that aforementioned dog, of course. This new behind-the-scenes look at "Finch" is all about showing some love to our canine companions, even as Hanks' character seems to be the very last man left on a post-apocalyptic Earth. Check out the clip below.
Finch First Look
"Who doesn't love a good dog?"
Hanks almost sounds incredulous asking this question — and rightfully so. America's Dad, of course, has some prior experience playing essentially the only human being we see on-screen for hours at a time in 2000's "Cast Away." But this time around, his eponymous character of Finch will attempt to stave off the onset of loneliness-induced madness with the help of his beloved dog Goodyear and his technical ingenuity in building a walking, talking (and occasionally barking) robot named Jeff played by Caleb Landry Jones. Between the two of them and their four-legged friend (portrayed impeccably and possibly to some late-season awards buzz by Seamus), Hanks and Jones pretty much make up the entire cast of the movie.
Formerly titled "Bios," "Finch" is written by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell and directed by Miguel Sapochnik, a name that should be very familiar to "Game of Thrones" fans who found themselves thrilled by some of the most epic and downright cinematic episodes in the show's later seasons. In addition to directing several episodes of "House MD," "True Detective," and "Altered Carbon," his directing work on "Game of Thrones" included such acclaimed hours as "Hardhome," "Battle of the Bastards," "The Winds of Winter," "The Long Night," and the rather controversial "The Bells."
"Finch" comes exclusively to Apple TV+ on November 5, 2021. You can read the synopsis below.
Tom Hanks is Finch, a man who embarks on a moving and powerful journey to find a new home for his unlikely family — his beloved dog and a newly created robot — in a dangerous and ravaged world.