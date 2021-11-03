Eternals Star Kit Harington Might Know Something About Dane Whitman's Future In The MCU [Interview]

Yeah. Dane is pretty nonplussed at all the revelations that Sersi gives to him. Did you have to imagine a backstory for Dane through the years of the MCU to get him to that place that he is, to just accept everything that Sersi throws at him?

No... Sometimes I love it when actors create huge back stories for a character who's in the movie for all of 10 minutes. Just do your job, what's on the page. I didn't need a big backstory for him. If there's a future for him, maybe that'll come out then. But I think in this movie, my role was to be a guide for the audience to support Gemma's journey, and to try and be interesting in the time that I had.

So "Eternals" deals with big ideas and big questions, like is humanity worth saving? You get to play the character who represents humanity to the Eternals, or at least to Sersi. What was it like taking on that pressure, or was that something that you didn't even think of when playing the character?

No, I think I did think about it. It's one of the things I did think about, was that I'm one of the few humans you interact with in this story. And therefore, especially with Sersi, it needs to be apparent that he represents humanity. Otherwise, it's a bunch of Eternal beings. He's the face of humanity in this in many ways, along with Phastos' husband. So yeah, for me, I did think about those things and it was an important part of shaping him as a character.

So of course I need to ask about Dane's other alter ego, the Black Knight. There are a lot of hints that Dane will take up the sword throughout Eternals. What can you tell us about the future of Dane Whitman in the MCU?

I can't tell you a lot. I can tell you honestly, don't know. I don't know where, or if it's going anywhere. I know what's on the internet about him. I know who he's meant to be, and the person that you reference, but really in this, he is, like we've discussed, he's the human side of the story and anything beyond this is hopefully coming. I do think that this is the intro to the character. This is why I took the role, because it's an introduction to a larger story, hopefully. But right now I'm in this movie, it may go nowhere.