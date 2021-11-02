Carole Baskin Sues Netflix Over Tiger King 2

I can't believe today is the day I'm going to agree with Carole Baskin about literally anything, but here we go!

While "Tiger King 2" will (supposedly) be hitting all of our collective Netflix queues on November 17 (just in time for a casual Thanksgiving binge-fest), Baskin is doing everything she can to get her piece of the pie ... Or perhaps stop the release of "Tiger King 2: The Squeakquel" altogether.

Baskin and her current husband, Howard Baskin, who were featured pretty heavily in the buck wild roller coaster ride that was the first "Tiger King" documentary, are officially suing Royal Goode Productions to be removed from the upcoming sequel.

According to a suit filed on November 1, 2021, in Tampa, Florida, Baskin is arguing that there has been a pretty big breach of contract. The lawsuit states that Baskin only signed release documents for footage of her to be used in the first film and that she has not signed any paperwork related to "Tiger King 2: Electric BoogaZoo." Apparently, the Baskins weren't even aware of their role in the sequel until they saw the trailer drop. If that is indeed true, I can't imagine what that day at the Baskin's household was like, but I'm sure pandemonium doesn't even cover it. The lawsuit uses some pretty strong language in regards to the sequel: