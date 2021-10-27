Tiger King 2 Trailer: Netflix Lets The Exotic Cats Out Of The Bag Again

"Tiger King" was a huge deal for Netflix, which means we must now suffer through a sequel. "But Chris," you're saying, "I don't have to watch the sequel." Oh, are you so sure about that? Are you ready to be so out-of-the-loop, while all your friends are sharing memes and doing whatever else it is people do these days? The Entertainment Industrial Complex has us all brainwashed into needing to remain "with it," as the kids say. To ignore the latest bit of pop culture is to essentially be dead.

But seriously, folks, here comes "Tiger King 2"! I'll confess to getting swept up in the first "Tiger King," and I'll admit that the show's constant barrage of shocking twists and turns held my attention. But I was also happy to never, ever revisit the "cast of characters" present in the docuseries, a ragtag bunch of weirdos running ethically questionable animal preserves in the hellish landscape that is Florida. But a hit is a hit, and Netflix is ready to check back in with Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, and all the rest. Joe Exotic is still in prison, and as a result of that, it looks like this new docuseries focuses less on him and more on the other people in his weird world, and perhaps that's for the best. Watch the "Tiger King 2" trailer below.