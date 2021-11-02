Darren Lynn Bousman's Upcoming Horror Movie, Cello, Starring Jeremy Irons And Tobin Bell Has Wrapped Production

Darren Lynn Bousman is known by many as the director behind much of the "Saw" franchise ("Saw II, III, IV," and "Spiral: From the Book of Saw"), the horror musicals "Repo! The Genetic Opera," and "The Devil's Carnival," as well as the immersive events like "The Tension Experience" and "One Day Die." His latest project, a horror movie titled "Cello" starring Jeremy Irons and Tobin Bell, has wrapped production in Saudi Arabia and the Czech Republic. The film is written by Turki Al Alshikh, the Chairman of General Authority for Entertainment in Saudi Arabia and the Chairman of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation, who also wrote the book the film is based on. The completion of "Cello" marks the beginning of a trend of English-language projects planning on filming in Saudi Arabia.

In the official press release for the project, Director Darren Lynn Bousman stated:

"I have been blessed to have many adventures in my filmmaking career. None have compared to the production of 'Cello.' I was able to traverse the globe, and work with an international cast and crew. I am excited for the world to see this terrifying tale from the mind of Turki Al Alshikh and am humbled to have had a small part in its creation."

The story follows an aspiring cellist who learns that the cost of his brand new cello is far more insidious than he first thought. Irons and Bell are joined by Syrian actor Samer Ismail ("The Day I Lost My Shadow," "On Borrowed Time") and Saudi actress Elham Ali ("Ashman," "Zero Distance").