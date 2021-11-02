Superhero Bits: Eternals Enters Uncharted MCU Territory, Image Comics Writers Form A Union & More

In a pretty big shake-up behind the scenes for the comic book industry, the writers of Image Comics have formed a union. The announcement was initially made on Twitter.

We, the workers of Image Comics, have formed a union. — Comic Book Workers United (@cbwupdx) November 1, 2021

This is the first time in history that a modern comic book publisher has had its employees unionize, so this is significant. Image released a statement following the announcement that was seemingly supportive, though it didn't actually acknowledge the union.

"Image has always believed in the fair and equitable treatment of staff and has always strived to support employees to the best of our company's ability with regard to their employment."

It will be interesting to see if other writers at Marvel, DC, or other companies follow suit. You can see a full outline of Comic Book Workers United's goals on their website.