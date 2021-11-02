Saturday Night Live Is Bringing In Shang-Chi And Loki Stars To Host November Shows

Kicking off three back-to-back shows this weekend will be Kieran Culkin hosting on November 6. The actor has stayed in the limelight after starting his career as a child star alongside his older brother Macaulay Culkin in "Home Alone," where he played the bed-wetting rascal Fuller. His younger years also saw him appearing in the "Father of the Bride" remake and the sequel. In his adult years, he's starred in films such as "Igby Goes Down" and "Scott Pilgrim vs the World." But most recently, it's his role on the HBO series "Succession" that has him getting attention.

Since Macaulay Culkin hosted "SNL" at a very young age, we're hoping for some kind of cameo from the grown actor alongside his brother. At the very least, we're sure it'll be alluded to, and we might even get some kind of riff on "Home Alone."

Kieran Culkin will be joined by musical guest Ed Sheeran, who almost didn't get to do the show because of COVID-19.