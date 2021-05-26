Adam Driver is going to be all over our screens next year. The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor remains supremely busy, with projects lined up with Noah Baumbach, Ridley Scott, and more. And one of his many films, a sci-fi thriller titled 65 from the writers of A Quiet Place, is set to come out next summer.

Deadline reports that Sony Pictures has set a summer 2022 release date for 65, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt that hails from Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the writers of the 2018 hit A Quiet Place. Sony has set the theatrical 65 release date for May 13, 2022.

The plot is still frustratingly under wraps, though we know the movie is a sci-fi thriller and that Sam Raimi is producing. This film marks a reunion for Beck and Woods with Raimi, after the pair wrote and directed and episode of Raimi’s Quibi series 50 States of Fright last year. Let’s hope that 65 has a better fate than that series (RIP Quibi).

Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi also produce 65 alongside, Beck, Woods and Raimi. Doug Merrifield is the executive producer.

It’s very difficult to write about a movie when we know as little about it as we do, but despite the lack of information, there’s enough reason to be excited for 65. Adam Driver is one of the most exciting and versatile actors working today, choosing projects that challenge and inspire the audience — and often, earn him awards buzz. But he works primarily in the arthouse drama field, apart from an occasional stint in Star Wars, which already makes 65 an outlier. It’s a sci-fi thriller, which makes it the rare time in which Driver will lead a genre film that’s not Star Wars (and he really wasn’t the lead in that). And when you’ve got Raimi producing and Beck and Woods writing, you’ve got the potential for something great, or at least something interesting.

With Sony setting the film for a May release, it speaks to a trust that the film will do well at the beginning of the summer movie season. Deadline notes that if plans hold steady — barring any release date reshuffles courtesy of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — 65 would open against an untitled Blumhouse project from Universal. There are no other wide openers set for May 13, 2022. Though we can likely expect more, as the summer movie season begins in earnest in May, and more studios will be rolling out the films that managed to get shot during the pandemic.