Ridley Scott‘s House of Gucci is now filming in Italy, and set pics being taken by onlookers were being leaked online on Monday. The solution: fight fire with fire by releasing an official image from the film. The image comes courtesy of star Lady Gaga and shows Gaga and fellow co-star Adam Driver in costume, posing in front of some picturesque mountains. It looks like a vacation pic from a very good-looking couple. See the full House of Gucci first look below.

Behold: the best photo ever taken. Here is a very happy Adam Driver and a very chic Lady Gaga posing in between takes on House of Gucci, the latest film from the always-busy Ridley Scott. The film is based on the true story of Patrizia Reggiani, who was tried and convicted of orchestrating the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, former head of the Gucci fashion house. Gaga is playing Reggiani, while Driver is Gucci. So, uh…spoilers for Driver’s character, I guess! Here’s an image of the real people they’re playing.

The first look at Lady Gaga playing Patrizia Reggiani in the House of Gucci along with co-star Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci. pic.twitter.com/oDNEk4mBcS — IAMFASHION (@IAMFASHlON) March 9, 2021

The stacked cast also includes Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, and Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi. Jack Huston and Reeve Carney are also on board. Roberto Bentivegna wrote the script, based on the book of the same name by Sara Gay Forden. Here’s the book’s synopsis:

On March 27, 1995, Maurizio Gucci, heir to the fabulous fashion dynasty, was slain by an unknown gunman as he approached his Milan office. In 1998, his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani Martinelli – nicknamed “The Black Widow” by the press – was sentenced to 29 years in prison, for arranging his murder. Did Patrizia murder her ex-husband because his spending was wildly out of control? Did she do it because her glamorous ex was preparing to marry his mistress, Paola Franchi? Or is there a possibility she didn’t do it at all?

House of Gucci is one of several upcoming Ridley Scott pics. Late last year he wrapped filming on the historical epic The Last Duel, which also stars Driver. It’s currently scheduled to open on October 15, 2021. And after he gets done with House of Gucci, Scott will move on to Kitbag, a movie about Napoleon that stars Joaquin Phoenix. He also keeps talking about making more Alien movies, so who knows, that might happen too. In short, Ridley Scott is keeping busy.

House of Gucci is set to open on November 24, 2021.