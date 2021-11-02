The Simpsons Plusaversary Animated Short Will Arrive On Disney+ Day This Month
Mark your calendars, folks — Disney has gone from creating a streaming service to claiming an entire day. November 12 has been dubbed "Disney+ Day," a celebration marking the two-year anniversary of the streaming services' launch.
Subscribers of Disney+ will be treated to lots of new releases amongst the many popular brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Some already-announced special releases include the streaming debut of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," the premiere of "Home Sweet Home Alone," a special dedicated to "Star Wars" legend Boba Fett, and a new short film starring the characters from Pixar's "Luca." Newly announced is the premiere of a new Simpsons short, exclusive to Disney+.
What is The Simpsons Plusaversary?
Apparently, the citizens of Springfield are all fired up about the excitement of Disney+ Day — they must be big "Home Sweet Home Alone" fans. Such a big day won't go by without ample celebration, so in this upcoming short, "The Simpsons" host a Disney+ Day party and everyone is on the list ... except Homer. You'll have to tune in to learn why this donut-loving dad has been excluded from the festivities (and what chaos he causes in response). "The Simpsons in Plusaversary" debuts on Friday, November 12 as part of the global celebration. You can see the official poster for the short below.
In Homer's absence, the party features characters from across the Disney+ service, marking the third crossover short to highlight Disney properties through "The Simpsons." Earlier this year, the Springfield family clashed with Star Wars and Marvel characters in the themed shorts, "Maggie Simpson in 'The Force Awakens from Its Nap'" and "The Good, The Bart, and The Loki." Ever wanted to see Maggie Simpson go on an epic journey à la Star Wars, but in a daycare? Have you wondered about the friendship (or rivalry) that Bart might share with the God of Mischief himself, Loki? If the answer is no, then too bad! These shorts exist, and they're available to stream on Disney + at your leisure.
If Disney-themed Simpsons shorts aren't your speed, maybe one of the other Disney+ Day exclusives will peak your interest. Here are some of the other content premieres timed to the two-year anniversary.
The streaming premiere of Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings."
"Jungle Cruise" starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will be available to all subscribers.
"Home Sweet Home Alone," a reimagining of the "Home Alone" movies.
An all-new original series of shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios called Olaf Presents, which include Olaf himself retelling several classic Disney tales.
The Disney+ debut of fan favorite shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios including Frozen Fever, Oscar-winning shorts Feast and Paperman, and more.
"Ciao Alberto," a short featuring characters from this summer's "Luca."
The first five episodes from season two of "The World According to Jeff Goldblum."
A special celebrating the origins and legacy of Star Wars' legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett.
A special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney, with an exciting look towards the future.