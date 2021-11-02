The Simpsons Plusaversary Animated Short Will Arrive On Disney+ Day This Month

Apparently, the citizens of Springfield are all fired up about the excitement of Disney+ Day — they must be big "Home Sweet Home Alone" fans. Such a big day won't go by without ample celebration, so in this upcoming short, "The Simpsons" host a Disney+ Day party and everyone is on the list ... except Homer. You'll have to tune in to learn why this donut-loving dad has been excluded from the festivities (and what chaos he causes in response). "The Simpsons in Plusaversary" debuts on Friday, November 12 as part of the global celebration. You can see the official poster for the short below.

In Homer's absence, the party features characters from across the Disney+ service, marking the third crossover short to highlight Disney properties through "The Simpsons." Earlier this year, the Springfield family clashed with Star Wars and Marvel characters in the themed shorts, "Maggie Simpson in 'The Force Awakens from Its Nap'" and "The Good, The Bart, and The Loki." Ever wanted to see Maggie Simpson go on an epic journey à la Star Wars, but in a daycare? Have you wondered about the friendship (or rivalry) that Bart might share with the God of Mischief himself, Loki? If the answer is no, then too bad! These shorts exist, and they're available to stream on Disney + at your leisure.

If Disney-themed Simpsons shorts aren't your speed, maybe one of the other Disney+ Day exclusives will peak your interest. Here are some of the other content premieres timed to the two-year anniversary.