Jamie Kennedy Confirms That Randy Is Still Very Dead In Scream 5

While Kennedy was fairly staunch about Randy's death being final, he couldn't help but consider the insane, alternate possibilities. In an interview for the 25th anniversary of "Scream," Kennedy told ScreenRant that there were definitely options to explain Randy's death, should the filmmakers decide on his return. According to Kennedy:

"[Randy] could have said, 'Listen, I got to fake my death because I didn't want to go out like that.' He had to go into hiding, but then that's really cold of him to leave his friends on the hook as he knows the rules. But, maybe he gave them ideas throughout the next couple of movies, subliminally. He did help with the videotape. He could have went to the mountain and become a bearded, crazy person or he could be involved in the murder somehow and he could be a bad guy."

Ultimately, Kennedy threw his weight behind the Randy Meeks we already know and love — horror fanatic and "love slave" to Sidney Prescott. While he could always be a bearded, crazed lunatic who faked his death two decades ago, Kennedy added, "I want to believe he's a good guy."

With or without Randy, the show must go on — and familiar faces will lead the way. Beloved final girl Sidney Prescott is returning to Woodsboro 25 years after the brutal murder streak that altered her life forever. She's joined by her reliable murder solving partners, Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley, and naturally, the Woodsboro survivors will be pushed to unmask yet another Ghostface, when a new killer dons the mask and targets a group of teenagers. The first trailer already teases the carnage.

"Scream" comes to theaters on January 14, 2022.