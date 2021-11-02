Eternals Clip: Kingo Is The Bollywood Dance King

If this clip seems to jump wildly from comedic to dramatic beats just be forewarned: that's how "Eternals" rolls. However, it is not as whiplash-inducing as this truncated clip represents, as there's a big spoiler that has been strategically cut. Just know that it's more than the return of the Deviants that is urgently bringing the band back together here.

Also of note in this clip is the introduction of Indian actor Harish Patel ("Run Fatboy Run") as Karun, Kingo's gofer/driver/personal videographer. Karun is more than just comic relief for this scene, he is a major character who follows Kingo throughout his adventure. Patel even gets a prominent credit in the poster, so keep an eye out for this character as he's likely to be a breakout and source of many future GIFs!

"Eternals" also stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, AKA Black Knight.

"Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces [the Eternals] out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants."

"Eternals" is in theaters only on November 5, 2021.