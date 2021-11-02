New The Matrix Resurrections Image Is All About That Neo/Trinity Power Couple Energy

One of these days, I'm going to pull the trigger on getting my "Neo and Trinity Are the Best Romance in Science-Fiction" magnum opus essay out to the masses, exclusively for the reading pleasure of my fellow "The Matrix" fans who — like me — are way too emotionally invested in these two characters. Until then, however, I'm content to look forward to "The Matrix Resurrections" as by far the biggest event film left on the calendar in 2021. Although it's a bummer that writer/director Lilly Wachowski won't be joining her sister Lana this time around, everything else is shaping up to be something special indeed. Like the original trilogy, "Resurrections" is set to be rated-R in all its mind-bending, philosophical, and uncompromised glory. On top of that, the marketing has been hitting all the right notes so far in playing up everyone's love and appreciation for the original.

And, of course, we can't ignore the clear emphasis that's being placed on Neo and Trinity's reunion. This latest official image from the upcoming sequel (rightfully) concludes that all we need at this point to maintain interest in "The Matrix Resurrections" is an otherwise unremarkable still of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss sharing the screen together. Check it out below!