New The Matrix Resurrections Image Is All About That Neo/Trinity Power Couple Energy
One of these days, I'm going to pull the trigger on getting my "Neo and Trinity Are the Best Romance in Science-Fiction" magnum opus essay out to the masses, exclusively for the reading pleasure of my fellow "The Matrix" fans who — like me — are way too emotionally invested in these two characters. Until then, however, I'm content to look forward to "The Matrix Resurrections" as by far the biggest event film left on the calendar in 2021. Although it's a bummer that writer/director Lilly Wachowski won't be joining her sister Lana this time around, everything else is shaping up to be something special indeed. Like the original trilogy, "Resurrections" is set to be rated-R in all its mind-bending, philosophical, and uncompromised glory. On top of that, the marketing has been hitting all the right notes so far in playing up everyone's love and appreciation for the original.
And, of course, we can't ignore the clear emphasis that's being placed on Neo and Trinity's reunion. This latest official image from the upcoming sequel (rightfully) concludes that all we need at this point to maintain interest in "The Matrix Resurrections" is an otherwise unremarkable still of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss sharing the screen together. Check it out below!
Reunited and It Feels So Good
I still haven't gotten over Neo and Trinity coincidentally(?) running into one another in that café which seems to exist in the Matrix itself, as teased in the official trailer. Though seemingly stripped of their memories from the original trilogy, there obviously remains a spark of recognition between the two that will presumably lead to our two heroes fighting their way out of yet another simulation. This latest image released by Warner Bros. certainly appears to take place well after their initial run-in, with both looking far more like their former selves.
Again, it's not much to go on in terms of hidden Easter eggs or plot reveals for the highly anticipated (but still very secretive) legacy sequel, but simply seeing the two actors side-by-side once again is enough to make me excited, as Jonathan Groff states at the very end of the trailer, "to be going back to where it all started. Back to the Matrix." Also, it can't hurt if this movie hopefully reminds audiences of a time when blockbusters used to have plentiful amounts of chemistry between the leads. Those were good times!
"The Matrix Resurrections" will offer you the choice between the red or blue pill on December 22, 2021.