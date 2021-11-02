Manga Series Gantz Becoming A Movie From Overlord Director

"Gantz" tells the story of Kei Kurono and Masaru Kato, Japanese high school students who die in a train accident and become part of a "game" where they are forced to hunt down and kill aliens. If they die on their game missions, they cease to exist. The name Gantz refers to a large black sphere that controls the game and keeps control over its newly dead players. The manga series was written and illustrated by Hiroya Oku, and has been made into several anime series and feature adaptations, though the Japanese live-action adaptations probably won't be able to stack up to whatever Sony and Hollywood can cook up. The script for the adaptation is planned to be written by Marc Guggenheim, with Temple Hill producing.

Sony recently wrapped production on another manga adaptation, "Bullet Train," helmed by "Deadpool 2" director David Leitch. It features an all-star cast, including Brad Pitt, Joey King, Michael Shannon, Brian Tyree Henry, Sandra Bullock, and Aaron-Taylor Johnson.

Avery was recently tapped to write and direct a new Van Helsing film for Universal and James Wan, so the director will have plenty of horror on his plate.