Stephen King Adaptation The Boogeyman Is Heading To Hulu

"The Boogeyman" was first published in the March 1973 issue of the magazine "Cavalier," and later in 1978 as part of Stephen King's "Night Shift" collection of short stories. "Night Shift" was published the year after "The Shining," and the short story collection is home to the source material for "Children of the Corn," "Cat's Eye," "Graveyard Shift," "The Mangler," "Sometimes They Come Back," "Chapelwaite," "The Lawnmower Man," and King's one and only foray into directing, "Maximum Overdrive."

The short story centers on a man's trip to the therapist where he would retell the gruesome ways in which each of his three children were killed by a sadistic presence known as "The Boogeyman." The film seems to be taking a different approach, with the official logline stating the following:

Still reeling from the tragic death of their mother, a teenage girl and her little brother find themselves plagued by a sadistic presence in their house and struggle to get their grieving father to pay attention before it's too late.

"The Boogeyman" was first adapted into a short film by Jeff C. Schiro back in 1982, and was later performed as a full-length theatrical play at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe directed by David Oakes. Gerard Lough also adapted the story into a short film in 2010.