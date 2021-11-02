The Morning Watch: The Book Of Boba Fett Trailer Easter Eggs, Making Of Maya And The Three & More
In this edition, on top of our trailer breakdown for "The Book of Boba Fett," there are many more Easter eggs, callbacks, and "Star Wars" details that you might have missed. Plus, go behind the scenes of the Netflix animated miniseries "Maya and the Three." And finally, see how "That '70s Show" and "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" star Mila Kunis can handle hot wings on "Hot Ones," and find out why she calls out Ashton Kutcher's episode of the series.
The Book of Boba Fett Trailer Easter Eggs
First up, with "The Book of Boba Fett" trailer officially released by Lucasfilm, ScreenCrush has taken a deep dive into the first footage from the live-action "Star Wars" series. Not only are there some Easter eggs and callbacks that you'll want to learn about, but there's also some interesting speculation about where the series is heading. Find out everything you might have missed by watching the full video.
Making of Maya and the Three
Next, in case you didn't realize it, Netflix's animated miniseries "Maya and the Three" is available now on the streaming service. The film follows a Mesoamerican warrior princess who embarks on a quest to recruit three legendary fighters to help save the world of gods and humankind, and a new featurette shows how creator Jorge R. Gutiérrez made the animated adventure with cast members Zoe Saldaña, Gabriel Iglesias, Stephanie Beatriz, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, Alfred Molina, and many more.
Mila Kunis Does Hot Ones
Finally, Mila Kunis is the latest star to stop by "Hot Ones" to see how they handle some of the hottest wings ever. The star of "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," "Black Swan," "That '70s Show" and "Family Guy" sits down to talk about being Conan O'Brien's neighbor and what details Ashton Kutcher got wrong while partaking in his own episode of "Hot Ones." Just be warned, there's also some talk about NFTs.