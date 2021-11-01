A Boy Called Christmas Trailer: Santa Claus Gets His Very Own Origin Story

Now that Halloween is in the rearview mirror, the wave of holiday fare is already beginning to wash over everything and everyone. While Lifetime and Hallmark have a stranglehold on the rom-com holiday subgenre, Netflix has proven in recent years to be the go-to source for unique family adventure films, with original offerings like "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey" and the Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn series, "The Christmas Chronicles." This year, Netflix is set to add another star-studded feature to its festive filmography with "A Boy Called Christmas."

From the official Netflix synopsis:

An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny.

Based on the book of the same name by Matt Haig, "A Boy Called Christmas" is a fantastical family adventure spectacular centered on the origin story of the Christmas holiday and the life of the boy who would become Santa Claus, long before he became the holly, jolly, magical toy delivery icon he is today. Check out the trailer below for the breathtaking visuals and give yourself the gift of an early dose of holiday cheer.