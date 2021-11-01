Ghostbusters: Afterlife Clip: Paul Rudd And Demon Dogs, Living Together, Mass Hysteria

Jason Reitman's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is almost here, and the critical consensus so far has been refreshingly positive. The new sequel picks up roughly 30 years after the events of "Ghostbusters II," and director Ivan Reitman has passed the torch onto his son, "Tully" director Jason Reitman. We've seen a full trailer already, but to drum up excitement for the impending release, Sony has shared a clip of star Paul Rudd unleashing some canine catastrophe.

In the clip, Rudd opens up a ghost trap using the power of school bus batteries and jumper cables, releasing one of the new ghastly creatures of the "Ghostbusters" universe, a Sentinel Terror Dog. We got our first look at one of these upgraded polterpups when Hasbro revealed their figure of him, but this is a slightly more intense experience.