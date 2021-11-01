Eternals Director Chloé Zhao Was Working On The Film Right Up To The Premiere [Exclusive]

"Eternals" held its world premiere in Los Angeles on October 18, 2021, unleashing a flood of early reactions that ran the gamut from "masterpiece" to slightly more tempered responses such as, "...so why is it still just misfit spandex people fighting bad CG for 3 hours." Between that and the almost shockingly low Rotten Tomatoes score, your mileage on this one, it seems, may vary! In any case, few of the viewers in attendance likely assumed that the film was still in the works up until a week earlier ... but according to director Chloé Zhao, that's precisely what happened. In an interview with /Film's Hoai-Tran Bui, Zhao reveals just how long she was putting in the work to fine-tune every aspect of "Eternals."

"Let me tell you something, we finished 'Eternals' last week," Zhao said following the film's Los Angeles premiere. She continued:

It doesn't end. I believe the term we love is called 'plussing.' You have to drag me out of the...editing room, you have to drag me out of there because I will not stop until I have to show it."

While an accomplished and award-winning storyteller to this point, of course, Zhao hadn't yet tackled a film of the same scope and scale as "Eternals" until now. The many moving parts involved and the pressure-packed expectations could have easily made this an overwhelming production, but Zhao seems to have acquitted herself well for a first-timer and injected some much-needed personality into the larger MCU. The rest of us will find out whether all that hard work paid off soon enough, as "Eternals" comes to theaters later this week, on November 5, 2021.