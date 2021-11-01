American Sicario Trailer: The Tale Of The First American-Born Drug Lord In Mexico [Exclusive]

"Nothing more important than family," the trailer intones in its opening seconds. This, as it happens, sums up the defining aspect of Erik Vasquez's moral code as a formidable drug lord in Mexico, who never killed women and children and became known as "the American Sicario."

"American Sicario" is based on the true story of how Vasquez (aka La Munequita, which translates to "Little Doll") rose to prominence from modest beginnings in Dallas, Texas to become an integral member of the infamous Feliz Cartel in Mexico who would lead them into an extended and costly drug war.

The film is directed by RJ Collins, who will be making his directorial debut, and written by Rich Ronat ("The Rising Hawk," the Nicolas Cage-starring "Grand Isle," "While We Sleep"). Rated R for violence, pervasive language, drug use, and some sexual material, the footage teases a bloody and violent fight for power that embroils the entire cast. Speaking of which, "American Sicario" stars Philippe A. Haddad as the notorious Erik Vasquez and also includes Maurice Compte, Maya Stojan, Jalen Moore, Johnny Rey Diaz, and Danny Trejo. The film will be made available in theaters, on demand, and digital on December 10, 2021. Check out the synopsis and the poster below.