Canceled Sequel Halloween 8: Lord Of The Dead Had A Twist Ending Where Laurie Strode Became Michael Myers

If you've lost count of how many "Halloween" movies there are, we're coming up on unlucky number 13 next year with "Halloween Ends." We're also coming up on the real Halloween holiday this weekend, which means there's no better time to talk about past "Halloween" franchise entries.

Let's be honest: "Halloween Ends" is a title that feels like false advertising, since we all know this franchise — with its unkillable boogeyman, Michael Myers — will never, ever end. Even now, he's out there, doing his murderous thing again in "Halloween Kills." The eighth installment in the series, released in 2002, came together under the title of "Halloween: Resurrection," but there's another version of it that could have been made called "Halloween 8: Lord of the Dead."

All but one of the "Halloween" movies feature Michael Myers and several of them feature the original series heroine, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), but what if those two characters became one and the same? That was the idea behind the potential twist ending for "Lord of the Dead," which screenwriter Daniel Farrands recently discussed with Bloody Disgusting.

Farrands wrote the sixth installment, "Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers," which co-starred Donald Pleasance as Dr. Loomis and Paul Rudd as Tommy Doyle. The screenwriter came back in after the seventh installment with a pitch that involved Tommy consulting Loomis' diaries. He explained: