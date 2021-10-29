Servant Season 3 Teaser: M. Night Shyamalan's Horror Series Returns In January

There's about to be a standoff on M. Night Shyamalan's "Servant," which has just released its teaser trailer for the upcoming season 3 — and I, for one, would like to see it.

The trailer, which is just under a minute-and-a-half, is heavy on the atmosphere, intrigue, and fear that the Apple TV+ series has come to be known for. The visual follows Dorothy, played by Lauren Ambrose, and her unease three months after the ending of last season. She is petrified that she will become victim to the cult that was revealed during the season 2 finale — and considering how insidious and spooky they seem to be, I definitely don't blame her.

Throughout the trailer, we see many cuts to people crying, people bleeding, and ominous landscapes. In short, things aren't boding well for season 3. "I will wait right here for them, and I will protect my family," Dorothy says at the end of the visual as she stares down the camera with determination and fear. Like I said, it seems clear that a showdown is happening this coming season, it just remains to be seen how and when and why.

"Servant" follows Dorothy and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell), a couple from Philadelphia who are in mourning following the loss of their infant, which complicates their marriage. The pair hires a nanny named Leanne — who is undoubtedly bizarre — and, through her presence, they invite a strange force into their lives.

The trailer reveals the season's premiere date, which is Friday, January 21, 2022. New episodes will air weekly on Apple TV+ every subsequent Friday.