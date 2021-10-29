Servant Season 3 Teaser: M. Night Shyamalan's Horror Series Returns In January
There's about to be a standoff on M. Night Shyamalan's "Servant," which has just released its teaser trailer for the upcoming season 3 — and I, for one, would like to see it.
The trailer, which is just under a minute-and-a-half, is heavy on the atmosphere, intrigue, and fear that the Apple TV+ series has come to be known for. The visual follows Dorothy, played by Lauren Ambrose, and her unease three months after the ending of last season. She is petrified that she will become victim to the cult that was revealed during the season 2 finale — and considering how insidious and spooky they seem to be, I definitely don't blame her.
Throughout the trailer, we see many cuts to people crying, people bleeding, and ominous landscapes. In short, things aren't boding well for season 3. "I will wait right here for them, and I will protect my family," Dorothy says at the end of the visual as she stares down the camera with determination and fear. Like I said, it seems clear that a showdown is happening this coming season, it just remains to be seen how and when and why.
"Servant" follows Dorothy and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell), a couple from Philadelphia who are in mourning following the loss of their infant, which complicates their marriage. The pair hires a nanny named Leanne — who is undoubtedly bizarre — and, through her presence, they invite a strange force into their lives.
The trailer reveals the season's premiere date, which is Friday, January 21, 2022. New episodes will air weekly on Apple TV+ every subsequent Friday.
Servant Season 3 Teaser
The series' ensemble cast is set to return for season 3, including Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free as Leanne, and Rupert Grint as Julian, Dorothy's brother. Actress Sunita Mani — who is known for her work on "Spirited," "Mr. Robot," and "GLOW" — will also be joining the cast this season.
In December 2020, the series was renewed for a third season just one month before the second season premiere in January 2021.
Servant was created by executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop. Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Henry Chaisson, Ryan Scott, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Amy Louise Johnson, and Kara Lee Corthon also write on the series. M. Night Shyamalan also serves as executive producer on the project alongside Jason Blumenthal, Taylor Latham, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, and Ashwin Rajan.
Directors for this season are M. Night Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Kitty Green, Veronika Franz, Severin Fiala, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held, and Logan George. This list is incredibly exciting, especially Mirabella-Davis, who directed the creepy pika-centric horror feature, "Swallow." I have a feeling this season is going to be seriously spooky — which is just what we've come to expect from "Servant."