Squid Game Has Now Become A Christmas Sweater
After weeks thriving on the Netflix Top 10 list and winning fans all across the world, "Squid Game" has officially dominated as Netflix's biggest series launch yet. In a couple days, the show will undoubtedly rule Halloween when trick-or-treaters take to the streets in striped-green tracksuits and those recognizable pink guard outfits. But winning one holiday just isn't enough, for a show this good — so "Squid Game" is coming for Christmas too.
An official "Squid Game" Christmas sweater is now available to order on Merchoid for $54.99, all shipping and tax included. Loaded with imagery from the show, the sweater is selling out fast, obviously making the most of this series' insane popularity.
The whimsical design incorporates both the symbols of the titular squid game, and the many other games played throughout the series. Because if you aren't already aware, "Squid Game" is a heartwarming show about adults embracing nostalgia and playing games from their youth! The twist, you ask? The winner gets a life-changing amount of prize money! And the losers ... well, let's not spoil the festivities, just know that the stakes are life-or-death. Here's the official synopsis:
A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children's game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?
Is Squid Game a Christmas Show?
Naturally, this latest development begs an important question — is "Squid Game" a Christmas show? Now that it has an ugly Christmas sweater for sale, I guess the answer is yes! And why not? Just think of what fun it would be to gather round the fireplace, the entire family snug in their matching "Squid Game" sweaters, watching some brutal deaths via children's games! All the best holiday movies are nostalgic after all, and nothing screams nostalgia like a rousing round of red-light-green-light.
But seriously, if you're amongst the very few who haven't yet binged through the series then by all means, wait until the holidays roll around. Hot cocoa, gingerbread cookies and "Squid Game" is obviously the way to go. Forget movies like "Elf" and "Home Alone," brutal survival dramas are all the rage! To help convince you, here's a brief list of reasons that "Squid Game" is officially a holiday show.
-
At one point, there's a massive time jump, meaning the holiday season has indeed occurred.
-
The pink-suited guards are a lot like Santa's elves... if they specialized in murder, not toys.
-
The holiday season is all about giving and "Squid Game" celebrates the gift of lots of cash (at the cost of many lives!)
-
Um, nostalgia! Children's games are nostalgic, just like the holiday season! So what if they're more dangerous than usual? Higher stakes just mean more fun!
-
When people die in the games, they wrap them up in giant gift boxes! Like a present!
No further questions at this time, this ruling is now law. Merry Squidmas!