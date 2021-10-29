Squid Game Has Now Become A Christmas Sweater

After weeks thriving on the Netflix Top 10 list and winning fans all across the world, "Squid Game" has officially dominated as Netflix's biggest series launch yet. In a couple days, the show will undoubtedly rule Halloween when trick-or-treaters take to the streets in striped-green tracksuits and those recognizable pink guard outfits. But winning one holiday just isn't enough, for a show this good — so "Squid Game" is coming for Christmas too.

An official "Squid Game" Christmas sweater is now available to order on Merchoid for $54.99, all shipping and tax included. Loaded with imagery from the show, the sweater is selling out fast, obviously making the most of this series' insane popularity.

The whimsical design incorporates both the symbols of the titular squid game, and the many other games played throughout the series. Because if you aren't already aware, "Squid Game" is a heartwarming show about adults embracing nostalgia and playing games from their youth! The twist, you ask? The winner gets a life-changing amount of prize money! And the losers ... well, let's not spoil the festivities, just know that the stakes are life-or-death. Here's the official synopsis: