23% Of Fans Said This Is 2021's Best Horror Movie So Far — Here's How We Feel

In terms of mainstream horror movies (which are naturally likely to dominate a survey anyhow), it's tough to argue against "A Quiet Place Part II." The first movie was one of the biggest surprises that year, and crafting a follow-up to something like that is downright difficult. Capturing lightning in a bottle twice rarely happens, and yet, Krasinski managed to get the job done. The sequel may not be quite as surprising as "A Quiet Place," given that the magic trick was already revealed as it were. That being said, it's remarkable that the movie works so well having to overcome that giant hurdle.

It's also worth noting that the movie grossed nearly $300 million at the box office, making it one of the biggest hits of the year as well. Critics and audiences were aligned on this one and it almost certainly paved the way for an expansion of the franchise, which includes at least one spin-off currently in the works. This is a perfectly fine choice as we head into the last stretch of 2021.