Titane Is France's Submission For The International Film Oscar

In some of the coolest movie news of late, Julia Ducournau's Cannes acclaimed film "Titane" will represent France as their submission to the best international film category for the 2022 Oscars.

The 2021 Palme d'Or winner — written and directed by Ducournau — was among three films shortlisted in the country's two-part selection process. Audrey Diwan's "Happening," a Venice Golden Lion winner, and Cédric Jimenez's "Bac Nord" (aka "The Stronghold"), which was a box office hit, were also in the running.

The film follows actor Vincent Lindon, who plays a fire chief haunted by the disappearance of his young son. Amid the tensions of a town shaken by a series of grisly murders, the patriarch finds himself inextricably drawn to a strange young man who turns up at a local airport and claims to be his lost child.

The thriller is produced by Jean-Christophe Reymond at Kazak Productions in co-production with Belgium's Frakas Productions, Arte Cinema France and Belgian companies Voo and BeTV. It was sold by Wild Bunch International.

This year's selection committee for the international honor featured one-year members director-screenwriters Florian Zeller and Julie Delpy, Memento International CEO Emilie Georges, WTFilms' Grégory Chambet, former WarnerMedia senior executive Iris Knobloch and producer Alain Goldman. They chose the film alongside several permanent institutional members, including Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Frémaux, Unifrance president Serge Toubiana and César Academy co-president Véronique Cayla.