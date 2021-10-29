The Morning Watch: Warner Bros. Archive Of Horror Props, New Universal Monsters Head To Fortnite & More

In this edition, go behind the scenes of the Warner Bros. Pictures archives to get a close-up look at horror movie props from "IT," "Annabelle," "Beetleuice," and more. Plus, check out a wild and weird new version of the Universal Monsters who are coming to the video game "Fortnite" in a series of shorts. And finally, listen to Anya Taylor-Joy sing a haunting cover of "Downtown" for Edgar Wright's "Last Night in Soho."