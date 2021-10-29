The Morning Watch: Warner Bros. Archive Of Horror Props, New Universal Monsters Head To Fortnite & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, go behind the scenes of the Warner Bros. Pictures archives to get a close-up look at horror movie props from "IT," "Annabelle," "Beetleuice," and more. Plus, check out a wild and weird new version of the Universal Monsters who are coming to the video game "Fortnite" in a series of shorts. And finally, listen to Anya Taylor-Joy sing a haunting cover of "Downtown" for Edgar Wright's "Last Night in Soho."
The Horror Props of the Warner Bros. Archives
First up, Warner Bros. Pictures is shining a light on the horror props from some of your favorite movies that are sitting comfortable in the studio's archive. Get a detailed look at "Annabelle," check out the miniature models and shrimp fingers from "Beetlejuice," find out how many paper boats were made for "IT," and check out some of the demon-fighting paraphernalia from "Constantine."
Universal Monsters Come to Fortnite
Next, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that a whole new take on the Universal Monsters are coming to the video game "Fortnite" in the form of an animated miniseries that will debut as part of the Shortnitemares Festival within the online video game. There are completely new versions of Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula, The Mummy, and more, and they'll all become skins in the game too. The miniseries is helmed by "The Mandalorian" director Rick Famuyiwa, but we're still not sure what to make of this.
Anya Taylor-Joy Performs 'Downtown' from Last Night in Soho
Finally, with "The Last Night in Soho" hitting theaters this weekend, here's a music video with a bunch of new footage from the movie set to Anya Taylor-Joy's haunting downtempo rendition of the classic song "Downtown," originally performed by Petula Clark. This is an incredible showcase of the movie's neon-soaked visuals and the terror that lies within. See the movie starting on October 29, 2021.