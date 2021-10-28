What Antlers Director Scott Cooper Borrowed From Alien, The Exorcist, And The Shining [Exclusive]

It's a rite of passage for any horror filmmaker. If you're making a scary movie, you could do far worse than to borrow liberally from the undisputed classics. When it came to making "Antlers," the moody and atmospheric horror film with high ambitions of being even more than that (read Chris Evangelista's review here), co-writer/director Scott Cooper didn't hesitate to use arguably the unholy trinity of the genre as inspiration.

/Film's Jack Giroux recently caught up with the filmmaker for a wide-ranging conversation about his latest movie, which marks new ground after his last project, 2017's Christian Bale-starring western "Hostiles." "Antlers" stars Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, and young Jeremy T. Thomas as the trio of characters at the forefront of this story, which is described as, "...a small-town Oregon teacher and her brother, the local sheriff, discover that a young student is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences."

But don't let the familiar-sounding premise fool you. According to Cooper, his influences include such horror royalty as "Alien," "The Exorcist," and "The Shining" in order to give "Antlers" as much of a strong social message and relatable experience as possible. As he put it: